Kunal Kamra Vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Comedian Takes Another Dig At CEO As Ola Electric's Shares Crash To A 52-Week Low

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kunal Kamra is back with another attack on Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal as Ola Electric's shares crash to a 52-week low.

The feud between the two began when the comedian raised concern over Ola's poor track record in after-sales service and escalated when the CEO arrogantly asked him to spend a day at the service centre.

Sharing a compilation of a series of tweets of complaints from Ola Electric users and a screenshot of a LiveMint article , Kamra edited the video to add a deepfake video of Aggarwal saying,“Mujhe farak nhi padhta (I don't care).”

The deepfake video was created over several clips of“Bal Sant Baba” Abhinav Arora's interviews.

On Tuesday, shares of Ola Electric Mobility dropped by nearly 4 per cent in intraday trading, sinking to a new low of ₹74.82 and dipping below its issue price of ₹76 for the first time since listing.

The stock, which debuted on the bourses on 9 August 2024 had a muted listing despite favourable market conditions. Ola Electric shares listed on a flat note at ₹75.99 on the BSE and ₹76 on the NSE.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

“Kunal bhai sahi bol raha hai use fark nahi padta hai..Usko to bas Paisa do aur kuch bhi Kara lo (Kunal brother is right, he doesn't care. Give him money and you can get him to do anything),” a user said.

“Aaj sunday hai..ola ke bots chutti pe honge.. verna teri khaat khadi kar dete kamra.. (Today is Sunday. Ola bots must be on leave, otherwise they could have taught you a good lesson),” another user said.

“He will care, when quarterly report will come,” a user wrote in Hindi.

“Band karwa ke hi manoge kya (Will you only stop when Ola will close),” another said.

One user quipped,“Ola ke owner se jyada chinta Kunal Kamra bhai ko rhi hai aur etna dhayan owner de de to problem solve hai (Kunal Kamra is more concerned about Ola users than the CEO himself).”

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal

Kunal Kamra had asked why Ola Electric was not dealing with customer complaints, which had recently touched a record high of 80,000 per month.

To which the Ola CEO challenged the comedian to spend a day at a service centre, while also accusing him of taking money to defame Ola.

Kamra had even jokingly accepted Bhavish Aggarwal 's offer to work at an Ola service centre, saying he had been tagged in so many complaints against Ola that he already felt like a company employee.

The comedian is now devoting a considerable time to highlighting Ola customers' complaints on X, where he has a following of 2.4 million.

Kunal Kamra also took a dig at reports suggesting that Ola has employed bouncers at its service centres, and had recently called out Aggarwal on his Diwali celebrations video.







