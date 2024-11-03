(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Warren Buffett's reported a slight decrease in operational profits for the third quarter of 2024. The company's earnings, excluding certain results, reached $10.1 billion. This figure represents a 6% decline compared to the $10.8 billion earned in the same period last year.



Buffett considers operational profits as the best indicator of Berkshire's performance. Accounting rules require the inclusion of unrealized gains and losses from investments in net income. This can often distort the company's actual business results. Net income for the quarter stood at $26.3 billion, or $18,272 per Class A share.



Berkshire's cash reserves grew significantly, reaching a record $325.2 billion by the end of September. This $48 billion increase provides Buffett with substantial resources for potential acquisitions. However, it also highlights the challenge of finding attractive investments at reasonable prices.







Interestingly, Berkshir did not repurchase any of its shares in the third quarter. This marks the first time since 2018 that the company has not engaged in share buybacks. The company's Class B shares have risen 27% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 20% gain.

Buffett's Empire Amasses Record $325.2 Billion Cash Reserve

Berkshire's market value briefly surpassed the $1 trillion mark earlier this year. However, the stock has since traded below this level. Chris Bloomstran, President and CIO of Semper Augustus Investments Group, noted Buffett's patience in waiting for better prices.



The company reduced its position in Bank of America during the third quarter and continued selling shares in October. Recent sales have brought Berkshire's stake in the bank to just under 10%.



The company reduced its position in Bank of America during the third quarter and continued selling shares in October. Recent sales have brought Berkshire's stake in the bank to just under 10%.



This report reflects the current state of Berkshire Hathaway's finances. It shows a slight decline in profits but a significant increase in cash reserves. The lack of share repurchases and reduction in certain holdings suggest a cautious approach in the current market environment

