Netanyahu announces that Israel seeking peace pacts with Arab nations

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime announced on Monday that Israel intends to pursue peace agreements with Arab countries once it achieves its military objectives in Gaza and Lebanon. This statement came during a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and follows a series of Israeli on Iranian military facilities, which were launched in response to a recent missile attack from Iran.



Netanyahu emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Hezbollah poses a significant threat. He stated, "The day after Hamas no longer controls Gaza and Hezbollah no longer sits on our northern border, we are working these days on plans to stabilize those two fronts." He indicated that achieving these goals is not the end, but rather a stepping stone toward broader regional peace.



Once these military objectives are realized, Netanyahu expressed a commitment to advancing peace efforts in line with the historic Abraham Accords, which have already facilitated normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations. "We are working towards peace with other Arab countries," he stated, highlighting the potential for further diplomatic progress in the region.



The backdrop to Netanyahu's comments is the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, which has escalated since Israel's military operations began in response to Hamas's surprise attack on October 7 of the previous year. In September, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in an effort to counter the threat posed by the group.



Netanyahu pointed out that other Arab countries are closely observing Israel's military actions against what he termed the "Iranian axis of evil," suggesting that these nations recognize the seriousness of Israel's response to aggression. He believes that this dynamic could foster a more conducive environment for peace negotiations in the future, as regional powers reassess their alliances and strategies in light of ongoing conflicts.

