Report gets published on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

(MENAFN) In a recent report released on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has drawn attention to a distressing rise in violence against professionals. The findings reveal a troubling increase in the number of journalists who have been killed while carrying out their duties, with a staggering statistic indicating that one journalist is murdered every four days globally over the last two years.



The report highlights a sharp 38 percent increase in journalist murders compared to previous years, signaling one of the most severe downturns in journalist safety recorded in recent times. In total, UNESCO documented 162 confirmed killings of journalists in 2022 and 2023, with more than half occurring in regions plagued by armed conflict.



Notably, the Palestinian territories have been identified as the most perilous area for journalists in 2023, where 24 killings were reported. Meanwhile, Mexico topped the list for journalist fatalities in 2022, with 19 deaths recorded. The report further illustrates that Latin America, the Caribbean, and various Arab countries have some of the highest rates of journalist deaths.



Moreover, many journalists killed in nations without ongoing conflicts were attacked while reporting on organized crime, corruption, or protests. This reality highlights the extensive range of risks that journalists face in their pursuit of truth and accountability.



The issue of impunity is a critical factor exacerbating these dangers. Alarmingly, around 85 percent of crimes committed against journalists remain unpunished, which severely undermines the protection of freedom of expression and the safety of media workers across the globe. This pervasive culture of impunity not only threatens the lives of journalists but also endangers the foundational principles of democracy and social accountability.



As violence against journalists continues to rise unchecked, it underscores the urgent need for governments and international bodies to take meaningful action to safeguard media freedom and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes. The implications of this report call for a renewed commitment to ensuring a safer environment for journalists worldwide, as their work is essential for upholding democratic values and informing the public.

