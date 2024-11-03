Perfect Corp. Launches Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator, Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatment Visualization

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Perfect Corp., a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and tech, announced the launch of its new Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator for non-surgical facial treatments. Designed specifically for dermatologists, aestheticians, and beauty professionals, this advanced solution seamlessly integrates AI image analysis and AI deep models to accurately simulate and visualize 27 types of non-surgical facial procedures across six facial zones.



The Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator enhances communication between beauty professionals and clients by providing a sophisticated visual representation before non-surgical facial aesthetics applications, offering a more personalized and efficient customer experience.



Advanced Skincare AI Technology Enhances Trust in Personalized Beauty Treatments

Consumers today demand transparency and data-driven decision-making. A recent PwC "Voice of the Consumer" survey underscores this trend, revealing that 77% of global consumers prioritize clear communication in building brand trust. Perfect Corp.'s Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator is a groundbreaking solution that directly addresses this critical need.



By leveraging unique image recognition algorithms and advanced AI deep learning models, the Aesthetic Simulator can accurately perceive and interpret user images. The simulator utilizes a sophisticated computer graphics engine to render highly accurate visual simulations of potential non-surgical facial aesthetics procedures, allowing users to instantly and immersively preview changes on their own faces.



Beauty professionals can use the intuitive, user-friendly interface to display 27 different aesthetic simulations each with varying intensity. This interactive tool enables real-time parameter adjustments based on client discussions, empowering practitioners to optimize pre-treatment communication, reduce uncertainty, and build lasting trust with clients.



Seamless CRM Integration: Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator Streamlines Beauty Clinic Operations

The Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator is integrated with a robust cloud-based CRM platform that streamlines client management, from profile creation to facial simulation reports and before-and-after comparisons. This comprehensive solution empowers dermatologists and beauty clinics to efficiently track patient progress, refine treatment plans, and deliver exceptional care.



The Aesthetic Simulator offers flexible subscription plans for iOS devices, including iPads and iPhones. Users can seamlessly deploy Aesthetic Simulation licenses based on their specific needs, with the ability to scale usage across multiple devices.



“Beauty is inherently personal,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.“Our mission is to empower individuals to realize their unique beauty through technology. By combining our expertise in 'Beautiful AI' with advanced technology capabilities, we are leading a digital transformation in the beauty industry. The Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator is a prime example of this innovation, enabling beauty professionals to deliver highly personalized treatment plans and visually demonstrate the transformative power of their services.”



To learn more about the Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator solution, please visit:

Company :-Perfect Corp.

User :- Emily Hong

Email :...

Phone :-886966522236

Url :-