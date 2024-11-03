Russian Strikes Leave 380 Residential Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv Throughout October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past month, 380 residential buildings sustained damaged in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who reported the stats on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"In October 2024, a total of 380 residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv... More than 450 responders from utility companies and up to 50 units of specialized equipment were involved in emergency works following each shelling," Terekhov wrote.

Two as Russians attack civilian car inregion with drone

According to the mayor, data on the destruction inflicted on the city has been collected since the beginning of the

large-scale war, but the council made it public for the first time to show what challenges the city faces every day, what damages it suffers, and how much effort is being invested in reconstruction.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,600 windows in apartments and over 1,700 windows in public premises were shattered, and 160 roofs were damaged across the city as a result of enemy attacks in October 2024 alone. Most of the damaged properties have been fixed.

As reported, the enemy launched missile attacks on the Osnovyansky district in the city of Kharkiv. One of the strikes targeted a two-storey residential building, which was completely destroyed. High-rise apartment blocks, private households, garages, and cars also sustained damage.