Raids In Moldova In Voter Bribery Case Ahead Of Presidential Election Runoff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 1, the of Moldova executed more than 60 searches in a number of settlements and the autonomous region of Gagauzia.

That's according to Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

The General Inspectorate of the Moldova police said Saturday that the searches related to several criminal proceedings into the alleged bribery of voters and illegal funding of parties.

The police established the involvement of members of the Shor party and the Victoria association in trying to buy people's votes ahead of the second round of the presidential election.

accuses Russians of creating artificial lines at polling station

As a result of the raids, the police seized large sums of money intended to be handed to "activists" and voters, lists of sympathizers, copies of passports confirming travel to Russia to get the funds.

According to the report, law enforcers detained four persons for a period of 72 hours.

NewsMaker reports that voters were offered money for voting "against one of the candidates".

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, 50.46% of voters supported at the recent referendum in Moldova the introduction of the European vector into the Constitution, while Maia Sandu and Aleksandr Stoyanoglo advanced to the second round of the presidential election

Presidential elections inrecognized as valid

Sandu, th incumbent President who is running for a second term, secured 42.45% (656,354 votes) in the first round while Stoyanoglo, a candidate from the Socialist Party (PSRM), sealed 25.98% (401,726 votes).

The runoff is scheduled for today.

Photo: NewsMaker