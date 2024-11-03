Maharashtra Man Sends Hoax Bomb Threats To PMO, Flights, Officials Because He Wanted To Do THIS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A serial hoax bomb threat mailer was detained in Maharashtra's Nagpur for sending nearly 100 emails to the Prime Minister's Office, officials, and airlines. During the investigation, the accused admitted that he had sent the hoax bomb threats to seek support for publishing his titled,“Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash (Terrorism: A Demonic Storm),” reported Times of India.



Frequent fake bomb threats by the suspect, identified as Jagdish Uikey, caused a massive disruption in flight operations and triggered panic among the public. The Nagpur were searching for 35-year-old Uikey from Gondia in the matter.



Why did the Maharashtra man send hoax bomb threats?

After being arrested, Uikey told the police that he had sent emails to the PMO and other officials nearly 100 times since January seeking support for the endorsement of his book on terrorism, Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash (Terrorism: A Demonic Storm), reported TOI, citing Nagpur DCP for cybercrime Lohit Matani on Saturday.





“Prima facie, he seemed to be pursuing PMO and others to get his book published with repeated emails, but later he switched to sending hoax emails in frustration,” TOI quoted police commissioner Ravinder Singal.

According to the report, the book is a compilation of terrorist theories available online.

Uikey had sent emails to various government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, airline offices, the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), reported PTI citing officials.



Uikey also urged to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his knowledge of terror threats, according to news agency.

In another incident of sending fake bomb threats, Uikey had sent an email to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 21.

Over the past two months, more than 200 hoax bomb threats have been issued to flights and other government departments. While there is no confirmation that all the threats were issued by Uikey, police expect that most of them were sent by him only.

In 13 days till October 26, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media, as government agencies earlier said.