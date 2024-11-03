عربي


EAM Jaishankar Says India Wants To Position Itself As 'Vishwamitra' As 'Friendships Are No Longer Exclusive'

11/3/2024 2:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that“friendships are no longer exclusive” in today's increasingly multipolar world and India aims to position itself as a“Vishwamitra”-a friend to the world-seeking to build strong relationships with as many countries as possible.

“What is perceived as freedom by one nation can be viewed as interference by another and emphasised that sensibilities regarding Sovereignty and territorial integrity remain crucial in evaluating international partnerships,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

