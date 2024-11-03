Dr. Barasa Meets Kenya Health Professionals Oversight Authority Leadership To Enhance Operations

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Cabinet Secretary for Dr. Deborah Barasa met with the leadership of the Kenya Health Professionals Oversight Authority led by the CEO Dr. Jackson Kioko, to discuss advancing KHPOA's operational functions.



As a corporate body within the of Health, KHPOA aims to provide effective oversight in regulating healthcare services, training, and professional practice. The Authority is essential for standardizing previously unregulated health professionals to enhance healthcare quality across Kenya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.