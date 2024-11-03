United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Workshop Advocates For Greater Civil Society Participation Ahead Of Libya's Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In anticipation of the upcoming municipal councils' set for 16 November, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has organized a two-day aimed at enhancing the role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in safeguarding the electoral process.



Conducted on 30 and 31 October in collaboration with the Ministries of Interior and Youth, the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), and various youth and civil society organisations (CSOs) from across the country, the workshop aimed to foster a collaborative environment for a more interactive and participatory electoral process.



More than 50 participants, including government representatives, high-ranking officials from Benghazi, women's organizations, youth groups, and scouts, convened to discuss the challenges and opportunities for CSOs in contributing to the success of the municipal elections-an essential step toward future elections in Libya. Participants explored best practices and strategies to enhance electoral security and promote a robust "election culture" in the country.



“The concept of 'election culture' is relatively new in Libya, making 'partners for elections' essential for raising awareness, ensuring conditions for free and fair elections, and promoting voter participation,” remarked one participant. Another added,“Elections aren't just for one day, many people and processes need protection,” highlighting the need for continuous vigilance and collaboration beyond election day.



Participants emphasized the vital role of CSOs in advocating for electoral integrity, raising voter awareness, combating disinformation, and enhancing educational initiatives within communities. They underscored that CSOs are crucial for mobilizing voters and ensuring that elections are conducted safely and transparently.



“Strengthening the role of civil society is vital for upholding the integrity of the electoral processes,” stated Sonia Melki, UNSMIL Security Sector Reform Officer. She stressed the UN's commitment“to amplifying all voices in Libya, particularly those of women and youth, as the nation navigates its path toward democratic governance.”



“CSOs in Libya have made notable progress in understanding the role of the security sector, increasingly acting as intermediaries between local communities and security institutions,” said Badreddine El Harti, Head of the Security Institutions Department at UNSMIL.“UNSMIL seeks to leverage this newfound trust to encourage them to establish channels for continuous dialogue, ultimately supporting electoral security objectives.”



This workshop is part of a series of initiatives organized by UNSMIL in partnership with Libyan authorities and civil society activists to create a conducive environment for safe and inclusive electoral practices while reinvigorating the political process toward credible national elections.



