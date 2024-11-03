Statement by Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education On the UAE Flag Day 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) The UAE Flag Day is a significant national celebration that pays tribute to the principles of peace and unity instilled in the nation by the founding fathers and other visionary leaders. It’s a day when people and organisations across the nation come together to renew their spirit and proudly raise the national flag, under which all the Emiratis and residents lead a prosperous and happy life.



On this auspicious occasion, we at Alef Education proudly join the nation in expressing our deep admiration for the UAE and its wise leadership, whose persistent efforts have built a prosperous country as we witness it today. We take pride in our role in transforming the UAE’s education sector by providing engaging and personalised learning experiences through our innovative solutions. As we look to the future, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering the best innovative solutions that foster the prosperity and sustainable development of the nation’s human capital.







