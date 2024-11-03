Border Guards Detain Four Men Who Tried To Cross Into Hungary Illegally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards with the Luzhanka department of the Mukachevo detachment have detained four men who tried to cross the border with Hungary illegally.

This is according to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

According to the border agency, three men were detained yesterday evening. In the dark, two residents of Zakarpattia region and a resident of Kyiv region tried to reach the border, but they were detained 600 meters away from the state border. The men claimed they were following the instructions of migrant smugglers and each of them paid $5,000 for their "services."

The detachment's operatives are identifying those involved in the transfer of this group of men to Hungary.

Border guards detained one more resident of Zakarpattia region at dawn on Saturday. He made his own route, but 800 meters away from the border he was stopped by border guards.

Protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up for all detainees, and the cases have been forwarded to court.

The State Border Guard Service said that since the beginning of the year, employees of the operative and investigative units of the Mukachevo border detachment had blocked almost 50 channels for the illegal transportation of people across the state border.