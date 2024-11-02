Ukraine Opens First Reintegration Center For Soldiers Released From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first healthcare facility within the of Defense of Ukraine's system has been designated as a reintegration center for service members released from captivity.

Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "the medical institution operates in the central region and already provides medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance to our heroes after their return from captivity".

The institution received this status by order of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Umerov, the reintegration center is a specialized facility that provides all services in one place, including medical, rehabilitation, and psychological assistance.

It also provides reintegration activities and assistance in obtaining certificates and restoring documents.

It currently has 100 beds, with the possibility of expanding to 200 or more by adding rehabilitation beds.

According to Umerov, the first suggestions and requests have already been received from the military and medical staff. All of them will be taken into account by the Defense Ministry's Health Department, he assured.

Photo: Defense Ministry