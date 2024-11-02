Border Guards Destroy Russian Vehicles, Dugouts In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Border Guard Service's Hart brigade destroyed vehicles, communication antennas and dugouts of Russian invaders in the Vovchansk sector.

“In the Vovchansk sector, soldiers from the Falcon unit of the Hart border brigade inflicted fire on the enemy with FPV drones. Enemy vehicles, communication antennas, a D-20 howitzer and dugouts came under fire,” the State Border Guard Service wrote on its website.



At least four invaders were confirmed killed and five others wounded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 2, 2024, amounted to nearly 697,680 troops, including 1,270 invaders killed or wounded in the previous day.