Germany Hands EUR 2.4M To UNIDO Project Toward Restoring Ukraine's Green Industry
11/2/2024 7:12:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has provided an additional EUR 2.4 million to support the project on the recovery of green industry through development at the level of Ukrainian municipalities as part of the UNIDO Program for a green industrial recovery in Ukraine for 2024-2028.
The corresponding ceremony where the financing agreement was signed was hosted by the headquarters of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Vienna, Ukrinform reports.
"Municipalities in Ukraine have faced the direct impact of war and destruction, but they also hold the keys to recovery. By working at the local level, we empower municipalities to take the lead in shaping their own futures. This project will provide critical support to local governments, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to drive green industrial growth," said Germany's Ambassador to UNIDO, Rüdiger Rainer Bohn.
The project is expected to strengthen the capacity of the public sector and government institutions at the national and municipal levels to "facilitate a green industrial recovery". "Supported by the deployment of regional development coordinators, this initiative focuses on empowering Ukraine's municipalities as drivers of sustainable development and inclusive growth," the press release states.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in June, Ukraine and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) launched the Program for the Green Restoration of Ukraine's Industry for 2024-2028.
