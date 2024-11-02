Zelensky: Over 2,000 Shahed Drones Were Used Against Ukraine In October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched more than 2,000 Shahed strike drones over Ukraine in October 2024, literally every single day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, first and foremost, our gratitude goes to our warriors. To all those who defend Ukraine from the daily of Shahed drones and missiles. Russia is gradually escalating this activity. And, sadly, it is still able to use Western components for this," he said.

Zelensky noted that in October, more than 2,000 Shahed drones were used against Ukraine, against its people.

"This number of Shahed drones means more than 170,000 components that should have been blocked from being supplied to Russia. Microchips, microcontrollers, processors, and lots of different parts without which this terror would simply be impossible. All this is supplied to Russia from abroad," Zelensky said.

According to him, sadly, this is supplied by companies in China, Europe, America – lots of micro-contributions to the constant Russian terror.

"And this, again and again, brings the world back to the need to work much harder to control the export of special components and resources. To prevent Russia from circumventing the sanctions that have long been imposed on Russia for this war," Zelensky said.

He added that components from other countries are also contained in Russian missiles. He emphasized that "fighting against Russian strikes means, among other things, fighting for the power of sanctions against Russia."

"Sanctions must be increased; they must be effective. And every scheme to circumvent sanctions is a crime against people and the world. It is precisely such schemes that allow Russia to help build the strength of the Iranian and North Korean regimes. This is a global threat. And only global, special pressure can overcome it," Zelensky said.