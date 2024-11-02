Another Victim Of Morning Shelling Of Zelenivka In Kherson Region Hospitalized
Date
11/2/2024 7:12:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One more victim of Russia's morning shelling of the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region turned to doctors for medical help.
The region's military administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"One more victim was hospitalized following the morning artillery shelling of Zelenivka. A 43-year-old woman was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion and a chest injury," the post said.
Read also:
Civilian injured
as Russian forces shell village near Kherson
Doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care.
Early on Saturday, November 2, Russian forces launched artillery shelling of the village of Zelenivka, killing a 40-year-old woman and wounding four people, including three children.
MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108844599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.