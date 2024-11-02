Another Victim Of Morning Shelling Of Zelenivka In Kherson Region Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One more victim of Russia's morning shelling of the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region turned to doctors for medical help.

The region's military administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"One more victim was hospitalized following the morning artillery shelling of Zelenivka. A 43-year-old woman was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion and a chest injury," the post said.

Doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care.

Early on Saturday, November 2, Russian forces launched artillery shelling of the village of Zelenivka, killing a 40-year-old woman and wounding four people, including three children.