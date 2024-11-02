Ukrainian Navy Eliminates Nearly 2,500 Invaders In Past Month
Date
11/2/2024 7:12:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy units and detachments eliminated nearly 2,577 Russian invaders in a month.
The Ukrainian Navy's press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of successful combat work, the total enemy losses from October 1 to October 31, 2024 reached nearly 2,577 troops,” the statement says.
In addition, 22 units of Russian vehicles, 14 watercraft, five artillery systems, a tank, and six ammunition caches were destroyed.
Read also:
In past month, Russia loses over $2.7B worth of military hardware on battlefield - MoD Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 2, 2024, amounted to nearly 697,680 invaders
Photo: Ukrainian Navy press center
MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108844598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.