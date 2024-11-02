Ukrainian Navy Eliminates Nearly 2,500 Invaders In Past Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy units and detachments eliminated nearly 2,577 Russian invaders in a month.

The Ukrainian Navy's press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of successful combat work, the total enemy losses from October 1 to October 31, 2024 reached nearly 2,577 troops,” the statement says.

In addition, 22 units of Russian vehicles, 14 watercraft, five artillery systems, a tank, and six ammunition caches were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 2, 2024, amounted to nearly 697,680 invaders

Photo: Ukrainian Navy press center