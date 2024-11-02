Risk Markets Yawn At Prospect Of Trump Victory
Date
11/2/2024 7:05:27 PM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Subscribe now
for access at a special price of only $99/year.
Risk markets yawn at prospect of trump victory
David Goldman suggests that despite high betting odds favoring Donald Trump, market volatility remains unusually calm, indicating that investors don't see Trump as a disruptive anti-globalist force. Joe Biden's idealism and fiscal mismanagement have arguably done more harm to global stability.
MENAFN02112024000159011032ID1108844531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.