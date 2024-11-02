Risk markets yawn at prospect of trump victory

David Goldman suggests that despite high betting odds favoring Donald Trump, volatility remains unusually calm, indicating that investors don't see Trump as a disruptive anti-globalist force. Joe Biden's idealism and fiscal mismanagement have arguably done more harm to global stability.

