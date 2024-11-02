The Oregon General Election Voters' Pamphlet Is Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Oregon Secretary of State's Division released the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Act (UOCAVA) Voters' Pamphlet for the November General Election today. This version of the pamphlet is available on our website to assist military and overseas voters who receive ballots later this month, and voters interested in viewing pamphlet information online. The printed version of the Voters' Pamphlet will be distributed by mail to every Oregon household no later than the week of October 14. The Elections Division sends the Voters' Pamphlet to every household in Oregon ahead of statewide elections to provide voters with the information they need to fill out their ballot. Candidates and political parties may choose to submit statements outlining their positions. Information about statewide ballot measures is also contained in the pamphlet, including arguments in favor of and against. The Voters' Pamphlet is not a comprehensive preview of what voters will see on their ballot. Not every candidate chooses to submit a statement and providing one is optional. At the top of the ticket are the candidates for U.S. President and Vice President:

Office

Candidate Name

Party

Candidate filed a Voters' Pamphlet Statement

President

Chase Oliver

Libertarian

✓

President

Cornel West

Progressive



President

Donald J Trump

Republican



President

Jill Stein

Pacific Green

✓

President

Kamala D Harris

Democrat

✓

President

Randall Terry

Constitution



President

Robert F Kennedy Jr

We The People

✓

Vice President

JD Vance

Republican



Vice President

Mike ter Maat

Libertarian



Vice President

Nicole Shanahan

We The People



Vice President

Rudolph Ware

Pacific Green



Vice President

Tim Walz

Democrat

✓



The full list of candidates and their Voters' Pamphlet statements are now available online .

“The Voters' Pamphlet is a public service to voters and a proud tradition in Oregon,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. "It's an opportunity for candidates to present their case directly to Oregonians as they fill out their ballots. Not every candidate chooses to submit a statement, and that's fine. It has no impact on the choices voters have in November.”

With numerous issues and candidate races on the ballot in November, we encourage all Oregonians to check their voter registration. Have you moved, changed your name, or need to register for the first time? It only takes a few minutes to get vote ready at OregonVotes .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.