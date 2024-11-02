Tata Electronics To Begin Iphone Production At Hosur Plant In November 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hosur, Nov 2 (KNN)

In a significant development for India's sector, Tata Electronics is set to commence production at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu in November.



This marks Apple's fourth assembly in the country and Tata's second for producing the tech giant's flagship smartphones, according to a Business Standard report.

Situated on a sprawling 250-acre campus, the Hosur plant has been meticulously prepared over the past months, with sources noting that“preparations are in full swing.”



The plant, expected to become operational soon, has already been producing enclosures for certain iPhone models built in India, which are then exported to China.

The facility is poised to make a substantial impact on local employment, planning to employ around 50,000 blue-collar workers, most of whom will be women.



This staff strength will make it India's second-largest Apple assembly unit, after Foxconn's massive iPhone facility, also located in Tamil Nadu.

An earlier Bloomberg report highlighted Apple's strategic expansion of its manufacturing operations in India as it diversifies its supply chain beyond China.



The Hosur plant is projected to host around 20 assembly lines and could be fully operational within the next 12 to 18 months, providing crucial capacity to meet Apple's growing demand for iPhones produced outside China.

This partnership also aligns with Apple's broader goals to localise its production ecosystem. By collaborating with Tata Electronics, Apple aims to strengthen its supply chain footprint in India while benefiting from Tata's manufacturing expertise.



Tata Electronics also acquired an iPhone assembly unit from Wistron Corp. in Karnataka, further deepening its involvement in Apple's supply chain.

Beyond manufacturing, Tata is diversifying its Apple-centered operations. The conglomerate has expanded employment at its existing Hosur components factory, which currently focuses on iPhone enclosures, and is making strides to establish a retail presence by launching 100 dedicated Apple outlets across India.



Meanwhile, Apple has inaugurated two flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, with three more in the pipeline, underscoring its commitment to the Indian market.

The expansion into India is part of Apple's multi-region strategy, which includes establishing manufacturing bases in other Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia.



According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Apple and its suppliers aim to produce over 50 million iPhones annually in India within the next two to three years, setting ambitious goals to meet the growing demand in the global market.

