Crown Prince Meets Ceos, Founders Of Global Tech Companies, Organisations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday held meetings with CEOs and founders of global companies and organisations, on the sidelines of the Future Initiative in Riyadh.

Crown Prince Hussein highlighted Jordan's efforts in implementing economic and public sector modernisation to bolster economic growth and digital transformation, as well as build digital capacities in various fields, especially artificial intelligence, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions at the meetings covered strengthening cooperation and opening new avenues for investment and collaboration in future technology projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity, the statement said.