Panamanian Italy Mora Withdrawn From Miss Universe Contest

11/2/2024 2:08:10 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 16 in Mexico.
The organization of the international Miss Universe pageant
has withdrawn Panama's representative, Italy Mora, from the beauty competition following an evaluation by the disciplinary commission.
“The disciplinary committee in charge of maintaining the integrity and values ​​of the pageant conducted a full audit in this regard and based on the information gathered and reviewed,
has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action
under the current circumstances,” reads a statement from the organizers, which was also published on the official Miss Universe Panama Instagram account.


The statement highlights that the decision was made with respect for the parties involved.
In addition, the number one priority of Miss Universe is the well-being and transparency of the participants, who are an example of diversity, talent and dedication.
The statement
did not specify the exact reasons
for Mora's removal from the competition, but the organization stressed the importance of maintaining confidentiality and respect during this process.


“Unfortunately, as a young woman,
she made a mistake that is not within
the scope of what the Miss Universe organization can allow and they made the decision to withdraw her from the contest,” said César Anel Rodríguez, of the Miss Universe Panama team, in a video posted on Instagram.
“What was that mistake? I am not going to go into it, first, because it is an agreement I have for the protection of the candidate. Despite everything, the candidate deserves the respect that she will continue to receive from the organization.”


Newsroom Panama

