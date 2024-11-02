Government Approves 'Namo Drone Didi' Scheme To Empower Women Self-Help Groups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 2 (KNN)

In a significant boost to rural empowerment and agricultural efficiency, the Indian government has approved the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, aimed at providing drones to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

With an ambitious budget of Rs 1,261 crores, the initiative targets the provision of drones to 14,500 selected SHGs over the period fr0m 2024-25 to 2025-26, enabling them to offer rental drone services for agricultural applications such as spraying liquid fertilisers and pesticides.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare has issued comprehensive operational guidelines for the scheme, urging stakeholders to utilise these frameworks to ensure swift implementation.



The governance structure of the scheme will be overseen by an Empowered Committee comprising officials fr0m several key ministries, including Agriculture, Rural Development, and Civil Aviation.

Key features of the scheme include an 80 per cent central financial assistance for drone purchases, capped at Rs 8 lakh per SHG. To cover the remaining costs, SHGs can secure loans through the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF) with a 3 per cent interest subvention.



The drones will be provided as a comprehensive package that includes essential accessories such as batteries, a drone carrying box, a downward-facing camera, and training for SHG members.

Training is a cornerstone of the scheme, with one member fr0m each SHG receiving specialised training to become a drone pilot, while another will learn maintenance skills. This dual training aims to enhance both operational capabilities and technical support within the SHGs.

At the state level, Lead Fertilizer Companies (LFCs) will implement the scheme, coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure transparency in the procurement process and effective service delivery.



The initiative not only promises to introduce cutting-edge technology into Indian agriculture but also aims to create sustainable business opportunities for women SHGs, ultimately enhancing crop yields and reducing operational costs for farmers.

The government anticipates that the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme will significantly uplift rural livelihoods while fostering innovation in the agricultural sector.

(KNN Bureau)