Moph Concludes Qatar Infection Prevention, Control Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH) has successfully concluded the observation of Qatar Infection Prevention Week. A scientific held under the theme "Guiding the Compass towards Infection Prevention Activities," was a key event during the Week, which was dedicated to enhancing infection prevention efforts nationwide.

The conference gathered over 1,000 health practitioners, infection prevention specialists, local and international experts, and representatives from public, private, and semi-governmental healthcare institutions. Attendees also included healthcare leaders in Qatar, frontline workers, and key stakeholders in infection prevention and control.

The event featured expert presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions on best practices and innovations in infection control. In recognition of their dedication, infection control teams from various healthcare institutions were honored for their critical work in preventing infections, particularly in their recent mission to provide healthcare to patients in Gaza.

Several Qatari healthcare entities, including Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, Qatar Red Crescent and Doha Clinic Hospital showcased their latest initiatives, technologies, and methods for advancing infection prevention and control standards.

As part of Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week, the MoPH, in collaboration with its partners, launched a public awareness campaign through social media to raise awareness about infection control in healthcare facilities.

The Ministry also organised a hands-on workshop offering practical training on managing pandemics and outbreaks of infectious diseases. This workshop provided attendees with valuable insights and strategies to handle infectious disease outbreaks effectively, equipping healthcare workers with essential tools to prevent infection spread in medical settings.

To further promote infection prevention, healthcare institutions across Qatar hosted educational lectures and competitions, fostering awareness and vigilance among healthcare professionals. The Ministry's Infection Prevention and Control and Antimicrobial Resistance Department conducted field visits to several healthcare facilities, underscoring that infection control measures are fundamental practices essential to healthcare delivery, not supplementary actions.

Inspired by the International Infection Prevention Week, Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week is a national initiative led by the Ministry of Public Health. It aims to promote best practices in infection control among healthcare workers and the public, fostering collaboration across healthcare sectors and strengthening public health protection through comprehensive infection prevention programs.

MENAFN02112024000067011011ID1108844228