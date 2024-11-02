SingleView Showcases Transformative Open Banking Solutions at Seamless Saudi 2024

(MENAFN- Redhill) October 2024, Riyadh – SingleView, a pioneering leader in fintech and open services, participated at the Seamless Saudi 2024 exhibition and conference today, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from October 22-24th. The company highlighted its dedication to driving innovation in digital commerce through its cutting-edge open banking services.

During the event, SingleView announced two strategic partnerships with prominent industry players; Al-Dawaa Pharmacy and Lendo Saudi Arabia. These partners will leverage SingleView’s innovative platform to enhance their financial operations, marking a significant step in advancing their digital transformation across key sectors in Saudi Arabia. These partnerships reflect SingleView's growing influence in the financial sector and its mission to support the acceleration of digital innovation.

Commenting on the partnerships, Abdulrhman Alarifi, Chief Executive Officer, said “These collaborations highlight SingleView’s unwavering drive to redefine financial services in Saudi Arabia. By harnessing the power of open banking, we are not only transforming the financial landscape but also paving the way for a more innovative, inclusive, and digitally empowered future. Alarifi, joined a keynote panel on October 23rd discussing Saudi Arabia’s journey in taking open banking from vision to reality, emphasizing its impact in driving forward financial advancements.

Eugene Williams, Head of Product at SingleView captivated crowds as he took to the stage to showcase “Open banking PIS: why should I care?”, delving into the importance of Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and how businesses can benefit from these advancements.







