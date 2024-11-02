The Green Planet™ Dubai and InstaShop invited children from the Al Jalila Foundation to become ‘Young Explorers for a day’

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 October 2024: The Green Planet™ Dubai, the only indoor tropical rainforest in the Middle East, welcomed over 25 young students, accompanied by their parents and caregivers, from Al Jalila Foundation to experience the immersive ‘Kids Summer Camp’, powered by InstaShop that took place throughout summer.



As part of the Kids Summer Camp, the children between the ages of 4 and 14 years old, from Al Jalila Foundation’s Ta’alouf programme (children of determination) and A’awen (UAE based patients) program, enjoyed an extensive list of fun-filled activities. From seed planting sessions, puppet shows, interactive games with prizes, arts and crafts to engaging with different animals such as sloths, sugar gliders, reptiles, birds, all youngsters enjoyed a remarkable experience, bringing them closer to the fascinating wildlife, plants, and ecosystem.



The Green Planet™ Dubai in partnership with InstaShop, gifted each young explorer a box filled with soft toys, plantable paper pens, stickers, educational infographics and summer camp goodies. This special treat made the youngsters' adventure through the four-level biodome, home to 3,000 plants and animals, even more memorable as they learned about nature and wildlife in a calming and therapeutic atmosphere.



As part of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio, The Green Planet™ Dubai aims to foster an inclusive environment that demonstrates conservation and sustainability to guests of all ages as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By welcoming children from the Al Jalila Foundation, The Green Planet™ Dubai nurtured their curiosity and excitement in a safe and supportive setting.



Reflecting on the partnership, Nikola Cabarkapa, CEO at InstaShop, said: “We’re happy to have brought together our esteemed charity partner, Al Jalila Foundation, with The Green Planet™ Dubai for its Kids Summer Camp. At InstaShop, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in our community by collaborating with like-minded organizations.” Nikola added, “Just as we connect our users with the shops they love and trust, we are equally committed to connecting our partners, fostering a community that inspires collaboration and gives back.”



In line with its commitment to creating an environment that is inclusive for everyone, The Green Planet™ Dubai achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation in 2023 from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), becoming the first theme park and indoor attraction in Dubai to receive this recognition.



For more information on The Green Planet Dubai, please visit and follow The Green Planet Dubai on social media for the latest updates:

Instagram: @TheGreenPlanetDubai

Facebook: @TheGreenPlanetDubai





MENAFN02112024007218016774ID1108844193