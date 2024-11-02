Marlene Ardoin Releases New Medieval Fantasy Novel - The Three Miserable Witches

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Marlene Ardoin is pleased to announce the release of her new novel, The Three Miserable Witches. This is a fantasy mirroring reality statement on women's current struggle in a man's world, set in the medieval period.



Lulled into the illusion of powerlessness, three brave witches refuse to fulfill the King's covert requests. As punishment, they are banished from the kingdom and descend into misery. Here, they are forced to discover their power.



This captivating medieval fantasy plunges readers into a world where power dynamics and personal transformation collide. After their banishment, the three witches, initially subdued by the illusion of powerlessness, embark on a compelling journey of self-discovery. With rich storytelling and a profound message about reclaiming inner strength, this book is a must-read for fans of supernatural tales and epic transformations.



The narrative is fast-paced and filled with witty dialogue, making it fun for young adults and older readers who enjoy light-hearted fantasy.



Author Marlene Ardoin, who holds a master’s degree in mass media and English from Sonoma State University, embarked on this writing journey with a deep personal connection to the subject matter. Her thesis was about reality presented in fantasy form.



Having written for five years for the Sebastopol Times right out of college, she developed a passion for non-fiction and fantasy mixed in the arts.



What Is It? Smog was her first book. Both her mother and her father succumbed to fatal respiratory conditions, which shaped its subject matter. It is an enchanting journey led by a wise old owl that educates and inspires readers to act for a healthier planet.





