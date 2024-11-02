Diamond-wealthy African country votes on destiny of long-ruling party

(MENAFN) Botswana is set to hold a pivotal election on Wednesday, with the ruling **Botswana Party (BDP)** vying to extend its nearly sixty-year dominance over the southern African nation. Voters will not only determine the members of the national assembly but also influence the election of the next president.



Since gaining independence from Britain in 1966, the BDP has been in power, overseeing the management of a mineral-rich economy. The current president, **Mokgweetsi Masisi**, is seeking a second and final five-year term in office, facing off against three opposition candidates.



The electoral commission has reported that over **one million** citizens are registered to vote in a country with a population of approximately **2.5 million**. The most pressing issue for voters appears to be the nation’s economic challenges, which have come to the forefront as Botswana grapples with financial difficulties.



As the world’s second-largest diamond producer after Russia, Botswana has long benefitted from its mineral wealth. However, a decline in gemstone trading and mining has significantly impacted the economy. In July, the **International Monetary Fund (IMF)** revised its growth forecast for Botswana in 2024 down to **1%**, a notable drop from an earlier estimate of **3.6%** made in April, attributing this contraction to a slump in the global diamond market.



Additionally, World Bank data revealed that Botswana’s unemployment rate soared to a record **27.6%** in the first quarter of this year, while the nation also struggles with some of the highest levels of inequality globally.

