(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster its military capabilities, Ukraine has announced plans to conscript an additional 160,000 over the next three months. This decision comes as the Ukrainian face critical manpower shortages due to sustained high casualties since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022.



During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko revealed that more than 1.05 million citizens have already been recruited into the defense forces since the onset of the war. He stated, “We aim to call up 160,000 more individuals, which will allow us to staff military units with up to 85% personnel.” This information was corroborated by Alexander Litvinenko, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.



Following Goncharenko's comments, news agency AFP cited an unnamed security source confirming that the troop call-up will take place over the next three months. The urgency of this mobilization underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine's military as it continues to confront Russian forces.



At the beginning of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had approximately 250,000 active-duty personnel. This figure quickly increased as President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented measures to call up reservists and prohibited draft-age men from leaving the country. In response to escalating losses on the battlefield, the Ukrainian government has also lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 and imposed stricter mobilization rules. These regulations now mandate that potential recruits report to conscription offices for "data validation," a process that often leads to immediate enlistment and deployment to the front lines.



As Ukraine continues to navigate the complexities of war and manpower management, the success of these conscription efforts will be crucial in maintaining the resilience of its armed forces. The upcoming months will likely be pivotal in determining the course of the conflict and the future of Ukraine's military strategy.

