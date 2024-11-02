Media reports American newspaper losing 200,000 subscribers due to Bezo`s Harris block

(MENAFN) The Washington Post is experiencing significant fallout following its decision to end the long-standing tradition of endorsing presidential candidates, a move that has reportedly led to the cancellation of more than 200,000 subscriptions. This change was announced by the newspaper's owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and marks a notable shift for an institution that has endorsed candidates since 1976.



In a statement released on Friday, the Washington Post declared that it would no longer endorse presidential candidates, making Vice President Kamala Harris the first Democratic candidate in nearly half a century to miss out on the paper’s endorsement. This decision has incited considerable anger among the newspaper's liberal readership, with approximately 8% of its paid subscribers opting to cancel their digital subscriptions by Monday afternoon. Reports suggest that this figure has continued to rise, as the newspaper grapples with the backlash.



Notable figures, including Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright and “The West Wing” actor Bradley Whitford, were among those who chose to cancel their subscriptions in protest. The response from within the paper has also been significant, with three members of its ten-person editorial board resigning in light of the decision. Furthermore, 21 of the Post’s opinion columnists released a statement condemning the non-endorsement as “a terrible mistake,” arguing that the timing was particularly inappropriate given the current political landscape, where one candidate's stance is perceived as a direct threat to press freedom and constitutional values.



In an op-ed published on Monday, Bezos defended the decision to eliminate presidential endorsements, arguing that such endorsements do not significantly influence election outcomes and can create a perception of bias within the media. He asserted that this change is aimed at restoring public trust in journalism, which has seen a decline in credibility, with journalists reportedly regarded as less trustworthy than members of Congress by the American public.

