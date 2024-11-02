(MENAFN) The Kremlin has stated that it will treat the newly opened Rheinmetall arms factory in Ukraine as it would any other defense facility in the country, regardless of its ownership by Germany’s largest defense contractor. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this assertion during a press briefing on Tuesday.



The announcement regarding the factory's opening was made by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, who revealed that this facility is set to be one of four production sites in Ukraine. The factory will focus on servicing infantry vehicles and tanks, with plans to also produce gunpowder and air defense systems.



When asked whether the new Rheinmetall facility would be considered a legitimate target for Russian military operations, Peskov responded unequivocally, saying, “Of course, yes.” This stance was echoed by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who remarked over the weekend that he anticipates a “fireworks display” at the factory in the near future, suggesting that Russian forces may take action against it.



In the meantime, Rheinmetall has reported significant business growth since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, with the company’s profits nearly doubling in the first half of 2024. This financial success has sparked discussions about the implications of the ongoing conflict on the military-industrial complex in the West.



Moscow has consistently criticized Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict, asserting that support for Kyiv primarily benefits the military-industrial sector while burdening taxpayers in the European Union and the United States. Russian officials maintain that no level of military assistance to Ukraine will alter the ultimate outcome of the conflict; instead, they argue it will merely prolong hostilities.

