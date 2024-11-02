Jadeja And Ashwin Put India's Cricketers On Top In 3Rd Test Vs New Zealand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared seven wickets as India's cricketers seized control on day two of the third test against New Zealand on Saturday.

New Zealand was 171-9 in its second innings at stumps, a lead of just 143 runs, after Jadeja took his haul of wickets in the match to nine by claiming 4-52 while Ashwin picked up 3-63.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 263 in its first innings. Shubman Gill top-scored with 90, including seven fours and a six. Ajaz Patel had figures of 5-103.

Gill and Rishabh Pant (60) put on 96 for the fifth wicket to dig India out of trouble after it started the day on 86-4. Washington Sundar also contributed a useful 38 not out off 36 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Patel again showed his liking for the Wankhede Stadium, taking his total of wickets at the venue to 19 in just three innings.

New Zealand then slumped to 44-3. Akash Deep bowled Tom Latham for one, Sundar had Devon Conway caught at slip for 22 while Rachin Ravindra was stumped for four off Ashwin.

Will Young (51) and Daryl Mitchell fought back with a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket before Mitchell went for 21 when Ashwin pulled off a running catch at long-on off Jadeja.

Jadeja also dismissed Tom Blundell for the second time in the match. Glenn Phillips then staged a brief rally with three sixes before he was bowled for 26 by Ashwin.

Ish Sodhi also fell to Jadeja before the spinner claimed the wicket of Matt Henry from the final ball of the day.

New Zealand won the first two tests in Bengaluru and Pune by eight wickets and 113 runs respectively, registering a landmark first test-series win in India.

