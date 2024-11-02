UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: When Results Will Be Declared Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Board (UPPRPB) is expected to declare results for the state police constable exam this week.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath in a post on social X (formerly twitter) had said that the results will be released by the end of October.

The results for the UP Police constable recruitment exam , held in August, will be released on the official website gov.

Step 1 - Candidates can visit the official website - gov to check results

Step 2 - Click on the notification 'UP Police Constable Result 2024'

Step 3 - Click on the result link

Step 4 - Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5 – The scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same for further requirements.

Candidates who will clear the written exams will have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET).

For further information candidates are advised to visit the official website gov.

When was exam held?

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the police constable exam was held in two shifts on five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31.

The first shift was from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The government had implemented strict security measures at every centre to prevent the use of unfair means during the exam.

To facilitate aspirants taking the exam, the Uttar Pradesh government had arranged for free bus travel in UPSRTC buses and also arranged for special trains for them in coordination with the Indian Railways.

The exam saw the participation of more than 48 lakh candidates, including over 6 lakh from other states.

In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the UP Police constable recruitment exam after a paper was leaked.