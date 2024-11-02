Ukrainian Forces Holding Off One Of Most Powerful Russian Offensives Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian are holding off one of the most powerful offensives by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this at a meeting with a delegation of the Czech Armed Forces led by Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Karel Rehka, Ukrinform reports, citing Syrskyi's Telegram .

"I informed my Czech colleagues about the situation on the battlefield, which continues to be difficult. Active combat operations, which continue in certain areas, require the constant replenishment of the resources of Ukrainian units. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently holding off one of the most powerful offensives of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Syrskyi wrote.

He stressed that the Czech Republic is a loyal ally of Ukraine and has initiated a number of critically important initiatives, including the capability coalition for artillery and armored vehicles, the fighter jet coalition and the coalition of the integrated air defense/missile defense system.

Syrskyi thanked Lieutenant General Rehka, the government, and the people of the Czech Republic for their support of Ukraine and expressed hope that "the practical implementation of current initiatives will continue."

Photo credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Telegram