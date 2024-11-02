Kuwait, Tajikistan ... Solid Ties With Aspirations Of Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Amna Al-Shemmeri

KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Relations between Kuwait and Tajikistan have been progressing due to the keenness of the two countries' leaderships' to further promote them in many domains in a drive to achieve common objectives, strategies and development visions.

The State of Kuwait and Tajikistan are bound to cooperation agreements, as well as Kuwait's active humanitarian contributions to the Central Asian Republic.

The two countries established relations in 1995. Before that year, Kuwait recognized Tajikistan as an independent country when it announced its complete sovereignty and independence on September 9, 1991.

The foreign ministries have been working diligently on cementing bilateral relations and cooperation in all domains.

Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September and discussed bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Rahmon visited Kuwait in 1995 and the two countries signed seven agreements. Tajikistan opened an embassy in Kuwait in 2013, and the two nations formed an economic committee, which formed an active mechanism to promote cooperation in many sectors, like investment, development, trade, science and culture.

Kuwait and Tajikistan signed some 22 agreements and memoranda of understanding over political consultationons, economy, tourism, agriculture, security, education and air transport.

Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is funding development projects in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan waived visa requirements for the Kuwaiti citizens in January 2022. Kuwait waived visa requirements for Tajikistan citizens holding diplomatic and special passports.

Direct flights have been operational since 2022.

Kuwait charities extended assistance to Tajikistan following earthquakes in 2015 and 2024, and floods in 2017.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation will arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

