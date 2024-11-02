War Update: 145 Clashes In Past 24 Hours, Situation Most Complicated In Kurakhove Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has reported 145 combat engagements with Russia's invasion forces along the frontlines in the past day, including 52 in the Kurakhove direction.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 73 involving 116 glide bombs. In addition, the Russian fired off 3,674 artillery strikes, including 106 with multiple rocket launchers, and launched 1,043 kamikaze drones.

Russia's drone attack: Two people injured in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Krasnopillya, Veyika Pisarivka, Zhuravka, Khotyn, Turia, Myropillia, Derhachi, Kupiansk, Bochkove, Riznykove, Hoptivka, Kalynove, Vilkhuvatka, Nadiia, Siversk, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Petrivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Sukhi Yaly, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, and Lvove.

According to the General Staff, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an enemy radar, an air defense system, three manpower clusters, a drone control point, a drone depot, and another control point.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm Ukraine's positions in the area of Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: the Russians attacked five times as defense forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman axis: Russian troops attacked 16 times, trying to advance towards Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, and the Serebryanskyi forest. One battle is still in progress.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders attacked three times in the area of ​​Stupochky. All attacks have been held back, the General Staff emphasized.

Korea to learn modernfare while world to just watch - Zelensky

Toretsk axis: the enemy made three assault attempts near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka before being forced to retreat due to losses.

Pokrovsk axis: the Defense Forces stopped 39 assault and offensive attempts by the Russian army in the direction of Sukha Balka, Sukhyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove. The greatest focus of enemy attacks was near Selydove and Promin. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks.

Kurakhove

axis: the situation is tensest in the area. The Defense Forces repelled 52 attacks near Ostrivske, Ilyinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. The Russians most actively tried to advance in the areas of Antonivka, Novoselydivka, and Illinky.

Vremivka axis: the invaders attempted four assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Trudove and Maksymivka.

Prydniprovska axis: according to the General Staff, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy ran four unsuccessful assaults.

Volyn and Polissia axes: Ukraine's military spotted no signs of any offensive groups being formed across the border.

Russia bombs five-storey residential building in Kupiansk

Chernihiv and Sumy regions' border areas: the Russians actively employ artillery and aviation, hitting Ukrainian settlements from across the border.

The Ukrainian raid into Russia's Kursk region continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualties since the large-scale invasion have amounted to an estimated 697,680, including 1,270 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

Photo: 28th Knights of the Winter Campaign Separate Motorized Brigade