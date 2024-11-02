45,000 Employment Contracts Signed Under National Employment Programme-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -A total of 45,314 employment contracts were signed under the National Employment Programme (NEP), while the number of private sector establishments registered in the program reached 2,752 entities.In a statement Saturday to "Petra," the spokesperson for the of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, stated the number of employment contracts signed with women under the programme reached 23,981, noting that a total of 2,975 employment contracts were inked with beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund (NAF), including 1,523 agreements with females.Zyoud noted that the programme aims to employ 35% of women, and 7% of those able to work from the NAF's beneficiaries, and the NEP will also be available to other categories wishing to apply from people with disabilities.On its recruitement vision, Zayoud said the programme aims to encourage the private sector to provide job opportunities to employ jobless Jordanians of various academic qualifications in all sectors and economic activities and all the Kingdom's governorates.Zyoud added that employers are committed to signing a contract for a 12-month period and the programme supports wages by an amount of JD130 per month for a 6-month period and a contribution to the worker's social security subscriptions with an amount of JD10, and a transportation allowance of JD10.Zyoud said: "Job seekers, both male and female, can access the ministry's website and the National Electronic Employment Platform "Sajjil" to register and view available job opportunities in the NEP-registered private sector establishments and the same applies to private sector companies and institutions."