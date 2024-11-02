Kuwaiti Rider Al-Shatti Leads First Stage In Motorcycle Category In Qatar Baja 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- In a thrilling start to the (Qatar International Baja 2024), Kuwaiti rider Abdullah Al-Shatti emerged as the frontrunner in the motorcycle category.

His impressive performance in the first stage of the race, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Friday, set the stage for an exciting competition.

The rider Al-Shatti, fueled by his competitive spirit, finished the first stage, a challenging 255 kilometers long, in 4:10:35 hours on his (Kawasaki) bike, outperforming his competitor from Slovakia, who came in second by 11 minutes.

Al-Shatti seeks to maintain his position in the final round, which will be held tomorrow, Saturday, to be crowned the winner of the race.

The activities of the Qatar International Baja 2024, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, kicked off yesterday, Thursday.

The event, which will continue until tomorrow, Saturday, has drawn extensive international participation, underscoring its status as a premier motorsport competition.

Al-Shatti is participating in the motorcycle race. His fellow citizens, Salem Al-Dhafiri and Nasser Al-Ajmi, will participate in the car category.

The Qatar International Baja is the sixth round of the World Cup for cars, the fifth round for motorcycles, and the second round of the Middle East Baja Cup for cars.(end)

