Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Villa In Beverly Hills To Bugatti Veyron Check Birthday Boy's Properties, Car Collection

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the "King of Bollywood", turns 59 on November 2, 2024. He has become one of India's wealthiest celebrities, building an empire beyond cinema.

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth stands at a massive ₹7,300 crore. His wealth has grown significantly, largely due to his investments in the Indian (IPL ) team, Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the league's most successful franchises. He is the richest individual in the Indian entertainment industry, as per the list.

Apart from cricket, Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is boosted by his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Founded in 2002, Red Chillies has produced several successful films, adding substantial value to his net worth. It has around over 500 employees.

SRK is often praised for his business skills. During his speeches, he always stresses building brands, products and companies that give long-term returns.

Khan often speaks about working tirelessly for something you love. Many of his colleagues have claimed that, on certain days, SRK sleeps for an hour and works for the rest of it.

SRK's properties

King Khan's income is also enhanced by his luxurious properties across the globe. His famous Mumbai home, Mannat, situated in Bandra, stands as an iconic landmark.

SRK also owns a lavish apartment in London's Park Lane area, a vacation home in England, a villa in Beverly Hills, a property in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug and another home in Dubai.

SRK's car collection

The Badshah of Bollywood has a luxury car collection that further reflects his extravagant lifestyle. His fleet includes high-end brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Bugatti and Range Rover, as per media reports.