Anderson Valley Contributes To Wine Enthusiast's 2024 American Wine Region Of The Year Award For Mendocino County

- Zac Robinson, Husch VineyardsPHILO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anderson Valley, Northern California's premier region for Pinot Noir and Alsatian varietals, proudly shares in Mendocino County's recognition as Wine Enthusiast magazine's 2024 Wine Region of the Year. This prestigious award highlights the county's dedication to sustainable practices, innovative land stewardship, and a close-knit community of growers and producers committed to protecting the land and resources that define their wines.Known for cool-climate wines and a strong commitment to regenerative farming, Anderson Valley stands out within Mendocino County for pioneering sustainable practices that safeguard both quality and the environment. Supported by initiatives like Fish Friendly Farming- 73% of the region's is certified, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Healthy Soils Program, Anderson Valley growers have widely adopted composting, erosion control, alternative farming additives, no-till vineyard practices, and biochar application, all aimed at enhancing soil health and protecting local watersheds. These efforts contribute directly to the vitality of Mendocino County's wine industry while setting a model for climate-resilient viticulture.Husch Vineyards Fish Friendly FarmingSeveral Anderson Valley growers are leading these sustainable initiatives. Husch Vineyards, the valley's oldest continuously operating winery, champions regenerative farming and water conservation to protect the Navarro River's Coho salmon population. In addition to rainwater catchment systems, Husch has implemented California native plant and pollinator gardens that naturally manage stormwater and enrich the habitat. Owner Zac Robinson will host an immersive public tour and tasting showcasing these initiatives on May 16th, 2025, for the Annual Pinot Noir Festival. .As Husch Vintner Zac Robinson points out,“we are organic by default. We have always farmed this way.”Pennyroyal Farm, a True No-Waste FarmAt Pennyroyal Farm, sustainability takes root in no-waste farming and regenerative practices, including soil carbon sequestration, rotational livestock grazing, and compost production from manure, enriching the soil for their vineyards. Their commitment to renewable energy is evident with solar installations, made possible through support from Sonoma Clean Power, further reducing their environmental footprint and inspiring others in the community.Valley-wide Sustainable Practices“Mendocino County's winemakers and grape growers are committed to quality and respect for the environment, and this award from Wine Enthusiast validates our hard work,” said Doug Stewart, President of the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association and owner of Lichen Estate.“Anderson Valley has always been proud of our unique microclimate and dedication to sustainable practices, and it's an honor to celebrate this achievement alongside our fellow Mendocino County AVAs.” Doug is proud of intentional narrower vineyard spacing and non-traditional planting orientation at his estate vineyard and helping to lead the sustainability focus for the appellation.Anderson Valley's unique terroir and climate-conscious farming make it an ideal destination for wine lovers who value both exceptional wine quality and environmental stewardship. To arrange a visit or receive samples of Anderson Valley's award-winning wines, contact ....###About the Anderson Valley Winegrowers AssociationThe Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association (AVWA) was founded in 1983 – the same year as the appellation. Made up of 25 vineyard, 65 winery and 63 associate members, the nonprofit organization operates with the goal of supporting the region's premier grape growers and wineries, as well as promoting the region's distinguished wines. In addition to acting as a resource for its members, the association aims to better its community by donating funds yearly to local nonprofit organizations.

