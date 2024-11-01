Government Appoints New Education Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Nadiia Leshchyk as the new Education Ombudsman.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Oleksandr Mishchenko as Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Mykola Kravchuk as First Deputy Head of the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water and of Ukraine, Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi as First Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, and Nadiia Leshchyk as Education Ombudsman," the message states.

Melnychuk also noted that the Cabinet dismissed Nataliia Latysh from her role as First Deputy Head of the State Water Resources Agency of Ukraine.

In addition, the government approved the dismissal of Mykola Kravchuk from his position as Head of the Obukhiv District State Administration in Kyiv Region.

As reported by Ukrinform, since 2019, the position of Education Ombudsman had been held by Serhii Horbachov.

According to Article 73 of Ukraine's Law On Education and the Regulation on the Education Ombudsman, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' decree of June 6, 2018, No. 491, the Education Ombudsman is tasked with protecting rights within the field of education, supporting the implementation of state policies aimed at ensuring the human right to quality and accessible education, and monitoring compliance with educational legislation and equal access to education.