Combatants, Their Relatives Obtain Over UAH 21.7M For Business Development Purposes In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-six combatants and their family members have received more than UAH 21.7 million worth of business development grants in the Ternopil region.

The relevant statement was made by Ternopil Regional Employment Center Director Mykola Horodetskyi in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Ternopil region, 46 combatants and combatants' family members have already participated in the programme of grants for veterans and their spouses as part of the eRobota project. More than UAH 21.7 million in funding has been approved,” Horodetskyi told.

Most businesses that have been financed under this programme are operating in such sectors as food industry, wholesale and retail trade, animal breeding, beekeeping, hairdressing and dental care services. With these grants, combatants and their family members will create about 100 new jobs.

Additionally, those combatants who obtained a grant ranging from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million will be refunded 50% of their own co-financing contribution, totaling up to UAH 100,000, by Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

A reminder that the Ternopil region's residents obtained business development grants worth about UAH 170 million .