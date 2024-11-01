Relatives Of Ukrainian Pows At Rally In Geneva Call On Red Cross To Take More Decisive Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Relatives of prisoners of war and missing defenders of Ukraine demanded at a rally in Geneva that the International Committee of the Red Cross work actively with the of the signatory countries of the Geneva Conventions for joint actions to make Russia comply with international law.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The families of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing defenders held a peaceful rally on the Nations Square. Members of the Ukrainian delegation at the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the head of the secretariat of the working group of the Coordination Headquarters, Bohdan Okhrymenko, and a representative of the commissioner for human rights in the system of security and defense sector agencies, Yurii Kovbasa, came to support them.

The event was also attended by Ukrainians from Switzerland, other EU countries and foreigners who support Ukraine in its struggle for independence.

Ukrainian women called on the ICRC to act more decisively and do everything possible to find relatives, ensure decent conditions of detention in Russian captivity, without torture, and to preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The families demanded that the ICRC work actively with the governments of the signatory countries of the Geneva Conventions for joint actions to make Russia comply with the norms of international law.

They also called for information to be provided about Russia's war crimes.