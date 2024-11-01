Sonawari Schoolgirl's Suicide Attempt Sparks Outpouring Of Support

The catalyst for this heartbreaking step was a simple fee reminder from school. When the girl's mother received the information, a torrent of frustration erupted, leading to a harsh outburst.“I curse the day I gave birth to you,” she screamed, her words cutting deep into the child's heart.

The young girl, unable to bear the weight of her mother's words and the looming financial burden, silently consumed a lethal dose of pills.



Her condition deteriorated rapidly. By the time she was rushed to JVC hospital, her body had been ravaged by the toxic effects of the medication. She was virtually unresponsive, her life hanging by a thread. The girl was admitted for two days and fortunately, survived.

The story published in Kashmir Observer on October 30 gained a lot of sympathy online. In a heart-warming gesture, people from across Kashmir and the diaspora have come forward in overwhelming support for the family. Many called Kashmir Observer and expressed willingness to help the family in their time of need.

A potential donor, a doctor by profession called Kashmir Observer and expressed his concern.“How can we step out of our homes well dressed while our children are driven to attempt suicide over unpaid school fees? He offered to cover the fees and said that there was no need to disclose his identity.”

The girl's family expressed deep gratitude for her school's understanding and patience, noting that they showed compassion by not pressuring her family over the unpaid fees.

“The school authorities have been very tolerant and they did not compel us to pay the fees of our three children enrolled there,” Atiqa Begum, the girl's mother, said while speaking to Kashmir Observer.

Recounting the day, she said,

“I received a call from the school saying my daughter was struggling to remember her lessons, and they asked me what might be the reason behind it. I didn't know. When she came home, I gave her a glass of milk and some biscuits, and she started vomiting.”

“After urging her to tell me what had happened, she finally admitted that she had taken 37 pills from my medicines. I began searching for my brother's phone numbers, since I didn't have the money to take her to the hospital.”

Her uncle, Mohammad Hussain, shared the family's ongoing struggles, explaining that repeated business setbacks, including a livestock venture, have plunged them into financial distress.“Poverty has brought her to such a state that she thought suicide was the only escape,” he remarked.

According to records, her school in Odina, where she studies in the 5th grade, even offered a fee discount of Rs 20,000. Yet, a sum of around 86,500 rupees remains, an insurmountable debt for the family.

This incident has sparked a larger discussion on poverty's toll on mental health and education among Kashmir's youth, underscoring the urgent need for financial and psychological support for families in need. Thanks to the public response, the girl has resumed her studies, though her family's struggle for stability and support continues.

School's Chairman, Basharat Ali said that they try to be tolerant with student's families and do not force them to pay fees on time. On the suicide attempt, Basharat said that it is due to the negligence of family that the student attempted suicide.

“We did not force the poor child,” Ali said.



Co-chairman, Malik Javid, added that while the school operates from rented premises and incurs its own expenses-staffing 15 individuals, including three non-teaching staff-they are committed to providing a fee waiver of 20,000 rupees. This support aims to ensure that the girl and her two siblings can continue their education without further financial hardships.



Pertinently, the story is developing, with potential donors pledging to cover the fees by Saturday. For those looking to assist the family, the girl's uncle, Mohammad Hussain, can be reached at 7780966981.

