Beasley Broadcast Group To Report 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 5

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 877-407-4018 or 201-689-8471, conference ID 13749767 (domestic and international callers).

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to ... at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2024. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

The Company is a multi-platform media company whose primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital and event platforms. The Company owns and operates 57 AM and FM stations in the following large- and mid-size markets in the United States: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company's radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, X, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit .

