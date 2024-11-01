Mothers Of The Disappeared In Vavuniya Rally U.S. Tamils To Support Kamala Harris For Justice And Tamil Sovereignty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mothers of Sri Lanka's disappeared urge U.S. Tamils to vote for Kamala Harris, hoping she'll champion justice and Tamil sovereignty.

- G. Rajkumar, Secretary, Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared AssociationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 25, 2024, in Vavuniya, the mothers of the disappeared expressed their support for Kamala Harris in her campaign for the U.S. presidency. They are hopeful that she will champion Tamil sovereignty and help find their missing children.For 2,804 days, these mothers have protested tirelessly outside the Vavuniya Court on the A9 highway, seeking justice for their children and international support from the U.S. and European Union to prevent future genocides and protect Tamil rights. They are now calling upon Tamils across the U.S. to vote for Kamala Harris, whom they trust to champion their cause.The mothers believe Kamala Harris has the compassion and resolve to bring accountability to the injustices they have faced and to restore Tamil sovereignty. They look to past women leaders who supported justice for Tamils, such as Indira Gandhi, Hillary Clinton, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Louise Arbour, Navi Pillay, and Michelle Bachelet. These women have been strong advocates for human rights and Tamil sovereignty.“As the U.S. election approaches on November 5, 2024, we, the Tamil diaspora, urge our community to support Kamala Harris, envisioning her leadership as a path toward justice, sovereignty, and the return of our loved ones.”

Director

Tamils for Harris

+1 914-980-1811

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Video: Honoring the Freedom of American Women: A Call to Protect Our Mothers, Sisters, Wives, and Daughters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.