John Fabbricatore Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For America First For CO-6 Announced Brian Tally VFAF Media Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Fabbricatore VFAF Endorsement

John Fabbricatore VFAF Endorsement

Veteran John Fabbricatore, has been endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for Colorados 6th Congressional District said Brian Tally National Ambassador

- Jared Craig VFAF VP AURORA , CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John Fabbricatore began his career of service by joining the United States Air Force. During his 4 years in the Air Force, John served as a Security Police and Security Forces member. John is a retired member of the Senior Executive Service and former Field Office Director (FOD) for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO). The jurisdiction John oversaw includes Colorado and Wyoming, covering 200,000 square miles and more than 200 federal employees.John oversaw the initial rollout of Operation Opioid Counterstrike, a multi-agency, cross-corridor operation at the federal, state, local, tribal, and international level to disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations' trafficking in opioids. In 2021, he was detailed to Washington, DC, to work in the DHS Operations section as the Director of Independent Departure for the Afghanistan Refugee crisis, Task Force Operation Allied Welcome. In 2023 he received the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Silver Medal for Meritorious Service Award. He was also awarded the Meritorious Life Saving Medal from Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office for saving a life in a fire.To learn more about John Fabbricatore you can watch the VFAF organizational interview at:In other VFAF news:The national veteran's organization offer their VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary for free to help boost the presidential campaign. "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming free on the organizational website:Also, recently Celestine "CJ" James with Annie's Legacy an Ambassador with Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia's Fort Eisenhower base VFAF - Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together to coordinate the delivery which was initially delayed by the base: article/754968740/georgia-veterans-for-america-first-delivered-truckloads-of-hurricane-relief-to-georgia-s-fort-eisenhower-base-vfaf

Jared Craig

VFAF Vice President

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.