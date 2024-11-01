First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STRASBURG, Va., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the“Company” or“First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million and basic and diluted per common share of $0.36 for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusted net income(1) of $2.4 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share(1) of $0.39.



(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Net income $ 2,248 $ 2,442 $ 3,121 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 Return on average assets 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.91 % Return on average equity 7.28 % 8.31 % 10.96 % Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted net income(1) $ 2,448 $ 3,008 $ 3,121 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Adjusted return on average assets(1) 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.91 % Adjusted return on average equity(1) 7.93 % 10.23 % 10.96 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) $ 4,712 $ 4,092 $ 3,952 Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets(1) 1.29 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Net interest margin(1) 3.43 % 3.40 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio(1) 67.95 % 70.65 % 70.67 %

*See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

“During the third quarter the company saw continued improvement in net interest margin thanks to proactive deposit pricing boosted by sticky noninterest-bearing deposits continuing to represent 31% of total deposits,” said Scott C. Harvard, President and CEO.“We also benefited from a 16% increase in ATM and check card fees and an 8% increase in wealth management fees in the quarter. During the quarter loans acquired from third party lenders continued to be a drag on what otherwise was excellent financial performance, with an adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets of 1.29% for the period. We continue to be excited about the recent acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc., which closed on October 1, and look forward to integrating our two companies and building value for our shareholders.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the three months ending September 30, 2024, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, unless otherwise stated:

● Net interest margin(1) continued to improve to 3.43% ● Loan balances increased by 2%, annualized ● Noninterest-bearing deposits were stable at 31% of total deposits ● Noninterest income increased by 19% ● Adjusted ROA and ROE(1) of 0.67% and 7.93% respectively ● Tangible book value per share(1) increased to $19.37 from $17.38 one year ago



MERGER WITH TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC.

The Company completed the acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (“Touchstone”) with and into the Company, effective October 1, 2024 (the“Merger”). Immediately following the Merger, Touchstone Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Touchstone, was merged with and into First Bank. Pursuant to the previously announced terms of the Merger, each outstanding share of Touchstone common stock and preferred stock (on an as-converted, one-for-one basis, which shares of preferred stock converted automatically to common stock at the effective time of the Merger) received 0.8122 shares of the Company's common stock.

Following the Merger, the former branches of Touchstone Bank assumed in the Merger continued to operate in Virginia as Touchstone Bank, a division of First Bank, and, in North Carolina, as Touchstone Bank, a division of First Bank, Strasburg, Virginia, until the systems integration is completed in February 2025. With the addition of Touchstone, the Company would have had approximately $2.1 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in deposits on a combined pro-forma basis as of September 30, 2024. The combined company delivers banking services through thirty-three branch offices in Virginia and North Carolina and three loan production offices, in addition to its full complement of online banking services. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $219 thousand related to the Merger. Effective October 1, 2024, common stock outstanding of First National Corporation totaled 8,970,345.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $255 thousand, or 2%, to $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total interest income increased by $389 thousand, or 2%, and was partially offset by a $134 thousand, or 2%, increase in total interest expense. The net interest margin(1) increased to 3.43%, up from 3.40% for the second quarter.

The $389 thousand increase in total interest income was attributable to a $475 thousand increase in interest and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $43 thousand decrease in interest income on securities and a $41 thousand decrease in interest on deposits in banks. The increase in interest and fees on loans was attributable to a 9-basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio and a $9.2 million increase in the average balance of loans. The decrease in interest income on deposits in other banks was attributable to a $2.9 million decrease in average balances. The decrease in interest income on securities was attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in the average balance of total securities and an 8-basis point decrease in yield. The yield on total earning assets increased to 5.08% from 5.03% in the second quarter.

The $134 thousand increase in total interest expense was primarily attributable to a $138 thousand increase in interest expense on deposits. The increase in interest expense on deposits resulted from a $933 thousand increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 4-basis point increase in cost. The total cost of funds was 1.72% for the third quarter of 2024, which was a 3-basis point increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.



NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was a $517 thousand, or 19%, increase from the second quarter of 2024 and was attributable to increases in all income categories. ATM and check card fees and fees for other customer services increased $125 thousand and $98 thousand, respectively. There were also increases in wealth management fees, service charges on deposit accounts, and brokered mortgage fees of $73 thousand, $63 thousand, and $60 thousand, respectively.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was a decrease of $200 thousand, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $528 thousand decrease in legal and professional fees, which was a result of lower merger-related expenses in the third quarter compared to the prior period. Merger expenses totaled $219 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $571 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.24% on September 30, 2024, 0.24% on June 30, 2024, and 0.18% on September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.41% on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.59% on June 30, 2024, and increased from 0.23% on September 30, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.63% for the third quarter of 2024, 0.19% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.03% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on September 30, 2024, $12.6 million, or 1.27% of total loans on June 30, 2024, and $8.9 million, or 0.93% of total loans on September 30, 2023.

Past Due Loans

Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest totaled $2.4 million on September 30, 2024, $2.4 million on June 30, 2024, and $1.8 million on September 30, 2023. There were no loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing on September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to $370 thousand on September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs decreased to $6.0 million on September 30, 2024 from $8.5 million on June 30, 2024. NPA's totaled $3.1 million on September 30, 2023. NPA's represented 0.41%, 0.59%, and 0.23% of total assets, respectively. The NPAs were primarily comprised of commercial and industrial loans.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, $482 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, and $83 thousand for the third quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, and $100 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision in the third quarter of 2024 was comprised of a $1.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, a $5 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities, and a $17 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in specific reserves on commercial and industrial loans and an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses on loans related to an increase in projected losses, which resulted from a higher projected unemployment rate when compared to the prior quarterly period.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $12.7 million on September 30, 2024, $12.6 million on June 30, 2024, and $8.9 million on September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the specific reserve component of the allowance decreased by $373 thousand, while the general reserve component of the allowance increased by $524 thousand. Net charge-offs increased in the third quarter and were primarily comprised of commercial and industrial loans with specific reserves that were established in prior periods.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period $ 12,553 $ 12,603 $ 8,858 Net charge-offs (1,572 ) (482 ) (83 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 1,723 432 121 Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period $ 12,704 $ 12,553 $ 8,896



The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.28% on September 30, 2024, 1.27% on June 30, 2024, and 0.93% on September 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $370 thousand on September 30, 2024, $387 thousand on June 30, 2024 and $189 on September 30, 2023. There was a $17 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2024, a $26 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2024, and an $8 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities

The allowance for credit losses on securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $105 thousand on September 30, 2024, compared to $110 thousand on June 30, 2024, and $131 thousand on September 30, 2023. The recovery of credit losses on securities totaled $5 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, $7 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and $12 thousand for the third quarter of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, that were eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $499.1 million on September 30, 2024, $533.3 million on June 30, 2024, and $532.1 million on September 30, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $400.1 million on September 30, 2024, $419.4 million on June 30, 2024, and $346.9 million on September 30, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $322.6 million on September 30, 2024, $324.6 million on June 30, 2024, and $268.4 million on September 30, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Assets totaled $1.5 billion on September 30, 2024, which was a $6.8 million, or 2% (annualized), decrease from June 30, 2024, and an $84.8 million, or 6%, increase from September 30, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $9.1 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $2.2 million decrease in other assets, which was partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses. Total assets increased from September 30, 2023 primarily from a $76.4 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $38.4 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses on loans, which were partially offset by a $28.5 million decrease in securities held to maturity.

On September 30, 2024, loans totaled $994.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 1.9% (annualized) from $990.0 million, on June 30, 2024. Quarterly average loans totaled $991.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 3.8% (annualized) from the second quarter of 2024. On September 30, 2024, loans increased $42.2 million, or 4%, from one year ago, and quarterly average loans increased $68.2 million, or 7%, when comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023.

On September 30, 2024, securities totaled $269.6 million, a decrease of $875 thousand from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $30.7 million from September 30, 2023. AFS securities totaled $146.0 million on September 30, 2024, $144.8 million on June 30, 2024, and $148.2 million on September 30, 2023. On September 30, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $17.3 million, a decrease of $4.6 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $21.9 million on June 30, 2024. HTM securities are carried at cost and totaled $121.5 million on September 30, 2024, $123.6 million on June 30, 2024, and $150.0 million on September 30, 2023, and had net unrealized losses of $7.8 million on September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.6 million compared to the prior quarter.

On September 30, 2024, total deposits were $1.3 billion, a decrease of $12.5 million or approximately 4% (annualized) from June 30, 2024. Quarterly average deposits decreased from the second quarter of 2024 by $5.3 million or 2% (annualized). Total deposits increased $18.1 million or 1% from September 30, 2023, and quarterly average deposits for the third quarter of 2024 increased $31.2 million or 3% from the third quarter of 2023. Total deposits decreased from the prior quarter due to a $14.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $1.3 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, which were partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in time deposits.

On September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, other borrowings totaled $50.0 million and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program. On September 30, 2024, other borrowings had a fixed interest rate of 4.76% and a maturity date of January 15, 2025. The Bank benefited from the borrowings with a reduction in interest rate risk and an increase in net interest income. There were no other borrowings on September 30, 2023.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Total capital ratio(2) 14.29 % 14.13 % 14.80 % Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.86 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.86 % Leverage ratio(2) 9.23 % 9.17 % 9.96 % Common equity to total assets(3) 8.62 % 8.23 % 8.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(3) 8.43 % 8.03 % 8.00 %



During the third quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank (the“Bank”), a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, , its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the central and south-central regions of Virginia, the city of Richmond, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. The Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,” and“projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

Additional risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, including due to the state of the economy or other competitive factors in the areas in which the parties operate, (2) disruption from the Merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, including diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the Merger, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the parties' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Touchstone's operations into the operations of First National, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by First National's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning First National or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. First National does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Income Statement Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,479 $ 14,004 $ 12,640 $ 41,967 $ 36,038 Interest on deposits in banks 1,538 1,579 338 4,405 1,441 Taxable interest on securities 1,091 1,134 1,323 3,449 3,968 Tax-exempt interest on securities 303 306 304 914 917 Dividends 33 32 26 98 81 Total interest and dividend income $ 17,444 $ 17,055 $ 14,631 $ 50,833 $ 42,445 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 4,958 $ 4,820 $ 3,810 $ 14,549 $ 9,428 Interest on subordinated debt 69 69 69 207 207 Interest on junior subordinated debt 68 66 69 202 203 Interest on other borrowings 600 606 - 1,782 3 Total interest expense $ 5,695 $ 5,561 $ 3,948 $ 16,740 $ 9,841 Net interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,683 $ 34,093 $ 32,604 Provision for credit losses 1,700 400 100 3,100 200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 10,049 $ 11,094 $ 10,583 $ 30,993 $ 32,404 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 675 $ 612 $ 733 $ 1,941 $ 2,062 ATM and check card fees 934 809 976 2,513 2,624 Wealth management fees 952 879 811 2,714 2,336 Fees for other customer services 276 178 122 649 538 Brokered mortgage fees 92 32 38 162 73 Income from bank owned life insurance 191 149 175 491 459 Net gains on securities available for sale 39 - - 39 - Other operating income 44 27 198 1,427 623 Total noninterest income $ 3,203 $ 2,686 $ 3,053 $ 9,936 $ 8,715 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,927 $ 5,839 $ 5,505 $ 17,637 $ 16,040 Occupancy 585 548 534 1,668 1,586 Equipment 726 691 598 2,008 1,756 Marketing 262 273 204 730 720 Supplies 123 115 128 354 423 Legal and professional fees 596 1,124 439 2,172 1,204 ATM and check card expense 394 368 440 1,123 1,265 FDIC assessment 195 203 161 575 479 Bank franchise tax 262 261 262 785 778 Data processing expense 290 163 266 699 720 Amortization expense 4 5 5 13 14 Other real estate owned expense (income), net 10 - 15 10 (201 ) Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment 2 - - 50 - Other operating expense 1,083 1,069 1,227 3,181 3,358 Total noninterest expense $ 10,459 $ 10,659 $ 9,784 $ 31,005 $ 28,142 Income before income taxes $ 2,793 $ 3,121 $ 3,852 $ 9,924 $ 12,977 Income tax expense 545 679 731 2,025 2,502 Net income $ 2,248 $ 2,442 $ 3,121 $ 7,899 $ 10,475





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.26 $ 1.67 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1) $ 0.39 0.48 0.50 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Weighted average shares, basic 6,287,997 6,278,113 6,256,663 6,278,668 6,266,707 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.26 $ 1.67 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.39 0.48 0.50 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,303,282 6,289,405 6,271,351 6,291,775 6,276,502 Shares outstanding at period end 6,296,705 6,280,406 6,260,934 6,296,705 6,260,934 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 19.37 $ 18.59 $ 17.38 $ 19.37 $ 17.38 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.91 % 0.73 % 1.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.80 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 7.28 % 8.31 % 10.96 % 8.84 % 12.57 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) 7.93 % 10.23 % 10.96 % 9.70 % 12.57 % Net interest margin(1) 3.43 % 3.40 % 3.35 % 3.36 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.95 % 70.65 % 70.67 % 68.05 % 68.17 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,449,185 $ 1,448,478 $ 1,355,113 $ 1,441,965 $ 1,360,154 Average earning assets 1,374,566 1,370,187 1,275,111 1,366,639 1,278,135 Average shareholders' equity 122,802 118,255 112,987 119,303 111,460 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 1,667 $ 521 $ 143 $ 2,601 $ 1,228 Loan recoveries 95 39 60 185 326 Net charge-offs 1,572 482 83 2,416 902 Non-accrual loans 5,929 8,549 3,116 5,929 3,116 Other real estate owned, net 56 - - 56 - Nonperforming assets (5) 5,985 8,549 3,116 5,985 3,116 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,358 2,399 1,395 2,358 1,395 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing - - 370 - 370 Special mention loans 516 1,380 - 516 - Substandard loans, accruing 1,713 279 1,683 1,713 1,683 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 148,477 $ 147,500 $ 146,163 $ 148,477 $ 146,163 Tier 1 capital 135,490 134,451 136,947 135,490 136,947 Common equity Tier 1 capital 135,490 134,451 136,947 135,490 136,947 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.29 % 14.13 % 14.80 % 14.29 % 14.80 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.86 % 13.04 % 13.86 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.86 % 13.04 % 13.86 % Leverage ratio 9.23 % 9.17 % 9.97 % 9.23 % 9.97 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Period Ended Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 18,197 $ 16,729 $ 14,476 $ 17,194 $ 17,168 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 108,319 118,906 124,232 69,967 32,931 Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,516 $ 135,635 $ 138,708 $ 87,161 $ 50,099 Securities available for sale, at fair value 146,013 144,816 147,675 152,857 148,175 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 121,425 123,497 125,825 148,244 149,948 Restricted securities, at cost 2,112 2,112 2,112 2,078 2,077 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 982,016 977,423 960,371 957,456 943,603 Other real estate owned, net 56 - - - - Premises and equipment, net 22,960 22,205 21,993 22,142 21,363 Accrued interest receivable 4,794 4,916 4,978 4,655 4,502 Bank owned life insurance 24,992 24,802 24,652 24,902 24,734 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 104 108 113 117 122 Other assets 16,698 18,984 17,738 16,653 18,567 Total assets $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,447,195 $ 1,419,295 $ 1,366,220 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 383,400 $ 397,770 $ 384,092 $ 379,208 $ 403,774 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 663,925 665,208 677,458 662,169 646,980 Time deposits 205,930 202,818 197,587 192,349 184,419 Total deposits $ 1,253,255 $ 1,265,796 $ 1,259,137 $ 1,233,726 $ 1,235,173 Other borrowings 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 - Subordinated debt, net 4,999 4,998 4,998 4,997 4,997 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 8,068 7,564 5,965 5,022 4,792 Total liabilities $ 1,325,601 $ 1,337,637 $ 1,329,379 $ 1,303,024 $ 1,254,241 Preferred stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Common stock 7,871 7,851 7,847 7,829 7,826 Surplus 33,409 33,116 33,021 32,950 32,840 Retained earnings 99,270 97,966 96,465 94,198 95,988 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (15,435 ) (19,042 ) (19,517 ) (18,706 ) (24,675 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 125,115 $ 119,891 $ 117,816 $ 116,271 $ 111,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,447,195 $ 1,419,295 $ 1,366,220 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 61,446 $ 60,919 $ 53,364 $ 52,680 $ 50,405 Secured by farmland 9,099 8,911 9,079 9,154 7,113 Secured by 1-4 family residential 351,004 346,976 347,014 344,369 340,773 Other real estate loans 440,648 440,857 436,006 438,118 426,065 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 633 349 332 455 667 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 114,190 115,951 113,230 112,619 116,463 Consumer installment loans 5,396 5,068 4,808 4,753 4,596 Deposit overdrafts 253 365 251 222 368 All other loans 12,051 10,580 8,890 7,060 6,049 Total loans $ 994,720 $ 989,976 $ 972,974 $ 969,430 $ 952,499 Allowance for credit losses (12,704 ) (12,553 ) (12,603 ) (11,974 ) (8,896 ) Loans, net $ 982,016 $ 977,423 $ 960,371 $ 957,456 $ 943,603





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Adjusted Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 2,248 $ 2,442 $ 3,121 $ 7,899 $ 10,475 Add: Merger-related expenses 219 571 - 790 - Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4) (19 ) (5 ) - (24 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,448 $ 3,008 $ 3,121 $ 8,665 $ 10,475 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic Weighted average shares, basic 6,287,997 6,278,113 6,256,663 6,278,668 6,266,707 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.26 $ 1.67 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Weighted average shares, diluted 6,303,282 6,289,405 6,271,351 6,291,775 6,276,502 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.26 $ 1.67 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings Net interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,683 $ 34,093 $ 32,604 Total noninterest income 3,203 2,686 3,053 9,936 8,715 Net revenue $ 14,952 $ 14,180 $ 13,736 $ 44,029 $ 41,319 Total noninterest expense 10,459 10,659 9,784 31,005 28,142 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 4,493 $ 3,521 $ 3,952 $ 13,024 $ 13,177 Add: Merger expenses 219 571 - 790 - Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings $ 4,712 $ 4,092 $ 3,952 $ 13,814 $ 13,177 Adjusted Performance Ratios Average assets $ 1,449,264 $ 1,448,478 $ 1,355,178 $ 1,441,996 $ 1,360,154 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.91 % 0.73 % 1.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.80 % 1.03 % Average shareholders' equity $ 122,802 $ 118,255 11,309 $ 119,303 $ 111,460 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.28 % 8.31 % 10.96 % 8.87 % 12.57 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP) 7.93 % 10.23 % 10.96 % 9.70 % 12.57 % Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets 1.23 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.30 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets 1.29 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.28 % 1.30 % Net Interest Margin Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 11,842 $ 11,587 $ 10,764 $ 34,360 $ 32,848 Average earning assets 1,374,566 1,370,187 1,275,111 1,366,639 1,278,136 Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.40 % 3.35 % 3.36 % 3.44 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 10,459 $ 10,659 $ 9,784 $ 31,005 $ 28,142 Add: other real estate owned income, net (10 ) - (15 ) (10 ) 201 Subtract: amortization of intangibles (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) (13 ) (14 ) Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net (2 ) - - (50 ) - Subtract: merger expenses (219 ) (571 ) - (790 ) - Subtotal $ 10,224 $ 10,084 $ 9,764 $ 30,142 $ 28,329 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 11,842 $ 11,587 $ 10,764 $ 34,360 $ 32,848 Total noninterest income 3,203 2,686 3,053 9,936 8,715 Subtotal $ 15,045 $ 14,273 $ 13,817 $ 44,296 $ 41,563 Efficiency ratio 67.95 % 70.65 % 70.67 % 68.05 % 68.16 %

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 14,479 $ 14,004 $ 12,640 $ 41,967 $ 36,038 Interest income – investments and other 2,965 3,051 1,991 8,866 6,407 Interest expense – deposits (4,958 ) (4,820 ) (3,810 ) (14,549 ) (9,428 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) (207 ) (207 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (68 ) (66 ) (69 ) (202 ) (203 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (600 ) (606 ) - (1,782 ) (3 ) Net interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,683 $ 34,093 $ 32,604 Non-GAAP measures: Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (4) $ 13 $ 12 $ - $ 25 $ - Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (4) 80 81 81 242 244 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 93 $ 93 $ 81 $ 267 $ 244 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 11,842 $ 11,587 $ 10,764 $ 34,360 $ 32,848 Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,366,220 $ 1,451,032 $ 1,366,220 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (104 ) (108 ) (122 ) (104 ) (122 ) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,447,582 $ 1,454,390 $ 1,363,068 $ 1,447,898 $ 1,363,068 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 125,115 $ 119,891 $ 111,979 $ 125,115 $ 111,979 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (104 ) (108 ) (122 ) (104 ) (122 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 121,981 $ 116,753 $ 108,827 $ 121,981 $ 108,827 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 8.43 % 8.03 % 8.00 % 8.43 % 8.00 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2023 Tangible Book Value Per Share Tangible common equity $ 121,981 $ 116,753 $ 108,827 $ 121,981 $ 108,827 Common shares outstanding, ending 6,296,705 6,280,406 6,260,934 6,296,705 6,260,934 Tangible book value per share $ 19.37 $ 18.59 $ 17.38 $ 19.37 $ 17.38

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses are non-deductible.

(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.